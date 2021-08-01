This park-like 1/2 acre home is just a block away from current lake access development on Lake Monona is ready to find it's next personality. This unique floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bath offers a ML laundry, and direct access to a deck and the backyard. Per Sellers, ML Living room is the original "milk-house" for the farm that was present on the property in the '30s. Stories are waiting inside those walls! Many components of your remodel have been started via demo and are ready for your own touches. This home needs vision and remodeling collaboration to make it come to life again. Amazing proximity to shops, lake, bike bath & DT. Currently 60amp, some walls are open, siding missing. May not qualify for insurance coverage/financing.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $235,000
