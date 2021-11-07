 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $264,900

  • Updated
Amazing Opportunity! Located on the Avenue, this 4 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath home offers a spacious home w/a huge backyard in the Lapham/Marquette elementary & O'Keeffe middle school district! Exterior has low maintenance vinyl siding, front porch mud room air lock entry for boots and coats! Inside the floor plan is open w/newly refinished hardwood flrs in sunroom, living & dining all offering expansive west facing windows! 1st floor bdrm & 1/2 bath & spacious kitchen w/modern white cabinetry leading out to a covered porch to enjoy summer meals & coffee in the morning! 2nd flr boasts 3 bdrms & updated bath w/soaking tub & separate walk-in shower! Home needs a little TLC and is priced to allow for updating as one sees fit! Shed in backyard for yard tools and space to build a garage!

