A chance to own a part of history, the original "John Castle" Italianate style homestead on large lot with views of Warner Park. Remodel work includes kitchen updates, carpeting, bathroom floors, electrical service upgrade with added additional outlets throughout, wrapped windows, aluminum soffit, facia, roof, repaired/replaced front and rear porches. Just needs buyer to add personal touches. Note: Dining room and living room virtually staged.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lem…
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Horicon man is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.
A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.
Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Former Portage High School teacher was sentenced after being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in May.
A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A former Baraboo man charged after drunkenly choking a woman and pulling out fistfuls of her hair before threatening to kill her was recently …
The suggestion of delaying a project to build new Sauk County Highway facilities in West Baraboo and Reedsburg to control costs was met with b…
A Baraboo woman appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of drunken driving with a child under 16 after attacking another adult…