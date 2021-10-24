 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

This move-in ready bungalow presents itself with a storybook curb appeal. It retains its charm with the beautiful hallway arches and hardwood floors throughout. Relax in your living room adorned with a cozy wood burning fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen has been equipped with maple cabinetry, durable corian countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The clawfoot tub in the main bathroom finished off the overall charm. Bonus loft space with built-in storage has many potentials: workstation or a reading nook. The spacious primary bedroom is a retreat overlooking the backyard! This fenced-in backyard is perfect for those summer nights or fall bonfire gatherings. Fantastic location near Eken Park, restaurants (Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's Diner), and close to bus lines.

