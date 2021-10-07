Amazing Opportunity! Located on the Avenue, this 4 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath home offers a spacious home w/a huge backyard in the Lapham/Marquette elementary & O'Keeffe middle school district! Exterior has low maintenance vinyl siding, front porch mud room air lock entry for boots and coats! Inside the floor plan is open w/newly refinished hardwood flrs in sunroom, living & dining all offering expansive west facing windows! 1st floor bdrm & 1/2 bath & spacious kitchen w/modern white cabinetry leading out to a covered porch to enjoy summer meals & coffee in the morning! 2nd flr boasts 3 bdrms & updated bath w/soaking tub & separate walk-in shower! Home needs a little TLC and is priced to allow for updating as one sees fit! Shed in backyard for yard tools and space to build a garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Tuesday and sentenced to prison after a 28-year-old …
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
- Updated
A La Valle man accused of threatening to kill and attacking three women at a residence in Excelsior made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sa…
Several workers have filed lawsuits against Metalcraft of Mayville alleging the company owes them for overtime.
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…