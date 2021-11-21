4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Show date estimated 11/23 - A chance to own a part of history, the original "John Castle" Italianate style homestead on large lot with views of Warner Park. Remodel work includes kitchen updates, carpeting, bathroom floors, electrical service upgrade with added additional outlets throughout, wrapped windows, aluminum soffit, facia, roof, repaired/replaced front and rear porches. Just needs buyer to add personal touches. Note: Dining room and living room virtually staged.