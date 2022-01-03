4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

One-owner home is ready to be a big part of YOUR life story. No wonder these owners never moved! So special to have no rear neighbors and a great park to view and use as an extension of your yard! Fences allowed! Bring your HGTV decorating ideas and put your own spin on this solid, spacious home. FOUR bedrooms upstairs! Brand new roof (July 2021), Furnace 2011, Bosch DW just one year old, Stainless refrigerator (5-6 yrs), Thermal Gard windows, . Unique floor plan with a sweet "hearth" room, ready to be your favorite cozy spot! Two car garage fully drywalled.