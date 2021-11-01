4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

Back on the market due to buyers financing falling through. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME Located in a quiet neighborhood, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen with classic white cabinets, granite counters, dining area off of the kitchen opens to the bright living room. Full bath on the main floor features newer LVT flooring & vanity with granite counters. Three nice bedrooms with ample storage. Exposed lower level with walkout to patio area includes 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom & large rec room. The entire lower level features brand-new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great deck off the kitchen overlooks the backyard.