4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

No showings until 6/10. Newly renovated home on the Monona Bike Loop on Madison's near East side. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinets and walk-in pantry. New bathroom on main level and newly renovated bathroom in basement. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished and new flooring and carpet throughout the rest of the home. All light fixtures have been updated/replaced and a fresh coat of paint to boot. The open layout has kitchen looking into HUGE family room with vaulted ceilings, skylight and plenty of windows. Finished basement with rec room, 2 large bedrooms, bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Large 2 car garage with extra storage space. Two wood decks. Located kitty-corner from Lake Edge Park and in walking distance to Lake Monona. View More