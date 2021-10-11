4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

Sunday 10/10 the sellers are hosting an open house from 3 to 7pm, stop by and take a look! Large corner lot home in the lively SASY neighborhood. Plenty of living space inside and out with main level bedrooms, three bathrooms and two full kitchens. The yard features fencing for privacy or pets, storage shed, and a nice shaded area with fire pit. Main and upper level bedrooms with a bonus 'in-law' suite in the lower level with full kitchen, bathroom and egress window. Potential to rent out the lower level or this could be a great AirBnb house. Seller reports the home was rebuilt with an addition in 1992 and is in a registered historic neighborhood. Flat Fee MLS.