4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Extremely well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Too many updates to list. Attached in docs or contact listing agent. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen, living room, and primary bedroom. Lots of natural light throughout. Kitchen includes island, pantry, dining area, and patio door out to large deck. Oversized soaking tub and double vanities in main bath. Jetted tub in 2nd bath. Gas fireplace in living room. Spacious lower level rec room. Newly fenced in back yard. New gutters and custom window treatment. Both include transferrable/warranties. Great neighborhood and location. We invite you to tour!