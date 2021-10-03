Well maintained 4br/2ba home in a popular east Madison neighborhood. This property features all 4 bedrooms on the main level which is rare for a ranch in this area, beautiful oak windows, new carpeting 2020, eat in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors and backsplash, exposed lower level family room with another 1/2 bathroom, plenty of storage, workshop, and access to the garage. There is a large shed included and with the back of the house driveway layout it creates a private patio/play area on the concrete driveway. New roof, soffit, gutters w/guards, water heater, and water softener in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900
