 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000

No showings until the open house on 4/9/22. MASKS MUST BE WORN. This warm, welcoming ideal ranch home on a spacious fenced lot w/mature trees & perennials galore! This home has character & style! The living, kitchen, dining area, along w/the screen porch & back deck provides a great space for entertaining & socializing w/ friends, family & neighbors. MANY updates! You’ll love the finished lower level w/ a family room perfect for hosting a movie night, plus space for a home office making working from home easy. Did we mention the LL Owner Ensuite w/walk in closet & private bath? Relax at the end of the day on your back patio, overlooking the gorgeous backyard! Walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, & shopping! Unparalleled location, amenities, opportunity, and value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News