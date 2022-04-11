No showings until the open house on 4/9/22. MASKS MUST BE WORN. This warm, welcoming ideal ranch home on a spacious fenced lot w/mature trees & perennials galore! This home has character & style! The living, kitchen, dining area, along w/the screen porch & back deck provides a great space for entertaining & socializing w/ friends, family & neighbors. MANY updates! You’ll love the finished lower level w/ a family room perfect for hosting a movie night, plus space for a home office making working from home easy. Did we mention the LL Owner Ensuite w/walk in closet & private bath? Relax at the end of the day on your back patio, overlooking the gorgeous backyard! Walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, & shopping! Unparalleled location, amenities, opportunity, and value!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Election results for contested races in the 2022 spring election.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.