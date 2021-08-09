NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 8/8! Welcome to this Freshly Painted & Cheerful Home features New Carpet, 4 BR, 3 Baths with Plenty of Room to Relax & Entertain! Home offers open main living area with Cathedral Ceilings, perfect for large gatherings, nice sized kitchen with updated Stainless Appliances, Open Breakfast Bar expanding to Eat-In Dining Area & Sliding Doors to Private Deck. Master BR w/Private Bath & Walk-in Closet. Recent updates including Carpet, Light Fixtures, Paint, Stained Deck & some mechanicals/appliances. Lower level w/private 4th BR & Bath, Family Room with Walkout to 2nd deck & fenced in back yard. Extra Storage in LL. 2-Car Garage w/Openers. UHP Home Warranty. You Won’t Want to Miss This One. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $344,900
