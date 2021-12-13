4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

Shows begin 12/10. New Year, New Home! You'll be proud & happy to own this beautiful home that backs up to Manchester Park & is close to restaurants, shopping & the elementary school. Soaring cathedral ceilings & floor-to-ceiling windows let loads of natural light flood in making for a bright & inviting space. LR is open to dining & modern kitchen w/ updated counter tops, tile back splash, SS appliances, prep island & walk-in pantry. You can grill & entertain out on a huge deck overlooking the fenced yd w/ views of the conservation area! The open staircase takes you up to a spacious primary bdrm w/ double closest; main bath w/ double vanity & sinks; lg linen closet & 2ndary bdrms. All this + the walk-out LL has a cozy new fam rm w/ dry bar & fridge, 4th Bdrm or office, & plenty of storage.