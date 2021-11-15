4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

A stunning 4 bedroom home in the Sun Gardens Neighborhood. Enjoy the expansive private yard with no backyard neighbors or a walk around the neighborhood across from the Westchester Gardens Park. Sip on your morning coffee and step out onto the deck to enjoy the trees and sound of the birds with the silence from the city, or entertain around the firepit in the evening. This home will have everything you need and more. Granite counters, kitchen island and a breakfast bar, wood floors, 2 living areas, and a walkout lower level. Come and see the light sprawl across the vaulted ceilings and the great features of this home.