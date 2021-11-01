4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900

FABULOUSNESS - FRONT PORCH STYLE! Exciting 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 Story that boasts a bright and cheery living room with hdwd floors, open concept kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar + pantry, super flex room to use as formal dining or first flr office. Main flr laundry too! Primary Bedroom suite w/private full bath & huge walk in closet. Lower level ready for you to finish into your new rec room. Great deck that overlooks your fenced yard. Near parks, grocery stores and the Great Dane - yummy! UHP Ultimate Home Warranty included.