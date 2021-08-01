This home has been in the family for generations. A lot of great memories were made here. Now it is the time for new memories to be made with new owners. Conveniently located to downtown with easy access to the beltline. Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating or the Holiday lights. All just a few blocks away. Walk to Lake Monona or the Bay! Put your feet up & relax on the spacious screened in porch. No bugs to deal with & large enough for tons of furniture. The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. The main floor offers a nice open concept with the livingroom, dining room & kitchen. Plus either a main floor office or den or possiblely a bedroom & off the kitchen just a few steps down to the half bath. Nice fenced backyard with a huge 2 car detached garage. UHP $525 warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900
