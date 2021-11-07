4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $373,000

SHOWINGS START FRIDAY, 11/5. This classic bungalow with it's grand opportunity to rehab and remodel awaits. First time on the market in over 50 years! Unfinished attic offers potential for additional square footage. Carpet removed to reveal original wood floors, ready to be brought back to their natural beauty. Large living rm with wood burning FP, formal dining and TWO 3 season porches. Amazing location in sought after neighborhood. Just blocks away from great restaurants, shopping, Edgewood campus, Vilas Zoo, Camp Randall, bike paths and so much more. Roof-2018, Water Heater-2019.