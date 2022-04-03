4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Showings begin 4/2. Ideal home in the heart of East Madison’s Atwood Neighborhood area, featuring popular shopping and dining spots such as Mint Mark, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, Tex Tubb’s, Jenifer Street Market, and more. You’ll love this home’s character with gorgeous hardwood floors, arched doorways, and original built-ins throughout. The fantastic layout with a formal dining room provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day sipping lemonade on your private deck overlooking the backyard. The spacious yard is a gardener’s dream with multiple raised garden beds, and even space to have your own chickens. Space for a secluded home office making working from home easy; 1-car garage; stainless appliances. Unparalleled location, charm, and character!