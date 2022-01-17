4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900

Showings to start on 1/14/22. This house has been lovingly cared for and maintained over the years. It is nestled in the beautiful tree lined Rambling Acres subdivision and is a Custom built home by Homestead Builders. Featuring a spacious interior with multiple living areas, updated lighting throughout, gas fireplace, deck overlooking secluded backyard, walkout lower level and a lower level bedroom/mother in law suite with an attached half bath. Close to parks, grocery store, coffee shop and more!