4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $385,000

Superb Location!! Immaculate 1.5 Story Cape Cod w/ 4 Bdrms & 2 Baths! Pride of ownership inside & out! 87'x144' lot w/ fenced yard & 16.5'x27' cement patio in rear! 26'x6.5' covered front porch that can easily be screened! Large 2 car garage & flat cement driveway w/ turn-around! Stepping into this charming home will be a pleasant surprise! Well maintained & beautifully decorated! HW maple & oak flrs throughout 1st & 2nd floors! 9' ceilings on 1st flr. White woodwork & low maint. white vinyl windows! Architectural Design will surely impress w/ built-ins & alcoves! Bright kitch, w/ all appl. incl! Open formal dining, living rm & foyer! Large Primary bdrm! 2nd bdrm serving as flex room! Full dry basement! Close to Westmorland Park, Hoyt Park, Sunset Park, Glenway Golf Course & Bike Trails!