 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900

Here is the "Location, Location, Location" you have been searching for!! On a quiet dead end road just 1 block from Middleton this spacious and unique multi-level home sits on a half acre lot with woods all around, large 2 car garage, deck, sunroom, 4 beds + an office!! Many of the windows are newer, brand new carpets, furnace in 2015, metal roof over garage, Central air, plus wall a/c in 1 bedrm. Upstairs bath with deep soaking tub, free standing wood burner to keep home toasty in winter! All this just walking distance to University Dr in Middleton!! Quick closing preferred.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News