4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $397,700

No showings until Friday, October 22nd. Spacious one owner home on Madison's west side. This home has been loved by the same family for 45 years! This four bedroom, three bathroom home has many updates including a newer 22' x 9' composite deck, newer Anderson windows and two patio doors, updated master bathroom walk in shower, engineered hardwood flooring on main level and updated professional landscaping in the front yard. All on a mature lot with a huge backyard and a park-like setting that's sure to impress. This home is within walking distance to local parks and the elementary school and close to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping.