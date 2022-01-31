4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Your new home awaits! This fantastic 4 bedroom ranch home sits in a prime location. Vaulted ceiling in living rm and kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Cozy up next to the gas fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom that directly connects to the screened porch, walk-in closet & jetted bath! Finished basement includes an additional bedroom, bathroom, and family room. Backyard with patio gives you a great outdoor space. Close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. UHP Elite home warranty included.