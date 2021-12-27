4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Welcome home to your meticulously maintained 2-story nestled in the heart of Covered Bridge. Each of the four generously-sized bedrooms will comfortably fit your needs, and the primary bedroom boasts a spacious en suite. When you are done entertaining your guests in the formal dining area, bring the group outside to unwind by the fire ring, or observe the Koi pond within the privacy of your tastefully landscaped fenced-in yard. Take a stroll around your neighborhood and enjoy the conveniences of nearby amenities including fine restaurants, schools, and parks.