This charming 1939 Colonial is just a stone's throw from Beach Park on the shores of Lake Mendota. Enjoy sunsets sitting around the communal fire pit. This home is situated on a large lot with mature trees, 1 car garage and 4 bedrooms up. Main floor offers a 3/4 bath, large kitchen and formal dining room as well as generous screened porch. The cozy living room has an original stone fireplace and gleaming wood floors. This home is in an estate and is being sold "as is," no RECR on file. Great potential in a wonderful community, one block from MBCC where Village residents enjoy privileges. Offers must be submitted by MON 8/2 at 10am.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $400,000
