4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $405,000

Picture Perfect Orchard Ridge Gem tucked away on a quiet street. Walk to schools, pool, tennis courts and more-plus close to the bike path! Welcoming tiled entryway with main level living room and gathering room, dining room & eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors + new carpet in gathering room. 4 bedrooms all up and 2016 remodel of bathroom with soaking tub & solar tube. Private & beautifully landscaped fenced yard with custom semi-circle brick patio & screen porch. Lower level has a cozy rec room with built-ins & extra office/bonus room. Please see Features and Updates pages in Documents.