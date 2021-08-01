Great property near downtown and within walking distance to Lake Monona. Currently, two units with the potential to renovate back into a single-family home. Remove a kitchen (if desired) and take out a door to convert back to a single family home. Original woodwork and hardwood floors offer charm and character. The upper unit includes two bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, and living space. The main level unit includes two bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, and living space. Large windows offer lots of natural lighting. Exterior extra large deck for enjoying backyard space. Two-car detached garage. Mature lot close to the bike path, hospitals, dining, shopping, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $410,000
