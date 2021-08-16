Welcome home to this updated charmer within walking distance to the University! Located across from Hoyt Park, you can enjoy a morning walk in the park and head over to Hilldale later in the day for restaurants, shopping, and groceries. Beautifully updated with shiplap in the living room, gorgeous new light fixtures and paint throughout. Plenty of room to work from home as needed and a large lot for your furry friends. Numerous updates include a new roof in '18, furnace '16, kitchen remodel in '18, brand new hardwood upstairs, and a fenced yard. Enjoy all the amenities of being on the near west side with a private, wooded setting.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $415,000
