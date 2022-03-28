4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $427,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2-story home in Prairie Hills subdivision with Verona Schools! Main level has vaulted great room with oversized windows, open kitchen/dining with granite counters, breakfast bar, closet pantry, attached family room with wood burning fireplace, and walkout to raised deck overlooking the fenced backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs including owner suite with walk-in closet. Finished walkout lower level rec/media room, plus 4th bedroom suite, and storage. Convenient location close to grocery, shopping and entertainment.