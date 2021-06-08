4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $430,000

Tours start 6/8. Spectacular potential with this one-owner, mid-century home in sought after Parkwood Hills neighborhood. Large bedrooms, fabulous den, main floor master, over-sized 2-car garage, huge windows leading to a quiet back yard-come see for yourself how much this home has to offer! Roof replaced 2017. Just minutes to Owen nature conservancy, downtown Madison, parks, restaurants and shopping. Home is an estate sale and being sold "As-is." View More