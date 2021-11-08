 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $435,000

Here's the place if you need more space! Grand living rm w/ wood burning fp open to dining that flows via dutch door to big screen porch ideal for AM coffee in the sunrise. Eat in kitchen renovated w/quartz counters, subway tile, lvp floor. ADA Accessible Main Bath w/new shower surround. Character of wood floors, original woodwork, many windows! Flex rooms offer ability for main flr bedroom, parlor, 2 offices, etc. Laundry on main & LL. Ample lot is fenced w/mature trees. Updates: Thebco windows, lighting, vanity in upper bath. Rare in the neighborhood to have so much storage w/mudroom & many closets- incl. double closets in 2 bedrms. Garage has add. lofted & corner space-workshop. Basement w/workshop & rec space. Quiet street yet quick jaunt to Hilldale, UW, Hospitals, Beltline & downtown

