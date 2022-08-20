 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900

Showings to begin Saturday June 11. Like new 2 story home in beautiful Meadowlands neighborhood. Directly across the street from natures privacy, 160 acre Door Creek Park! Extreme quality abounds in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. High end finishes, open main level design, large eat in granite kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless appliance package, with tasteful LVP flooring ! Open living room w/gas FP, large dining area, sliding doors out to concrete patio & fenced backyard! Flex Rm at front of home just off open foyer. Large mudroom in from the 2+ car garage includes laundry w/upper cabinets, newly built lockers & storage system, tile backsplash & granite top sink area. 4 bedrooms upstairs! Primary with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double vanity bathroom, & tile surround shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

Stony Acres Apartments, a new apartment complex in Wisconsin Dells, offers units with one to three bedrooms along with studios and two penthouses. The facility has amenities such as a fitness room, small library, theater room, common event rooms, underground parking with a storage facility included, and wash stations for cars and pets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News