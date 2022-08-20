4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900

Showings to begin Saturday June 11. Like new 2 story home in beautiful Meadowlands neighborhood. Directly across the street from natures privacy, 160 acre Door Creek Park! Extreme quality abounds in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. High end finishes, open main level design, large eat in granite kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless appliance package, with tasteful LVP flooring ! Open living room w/gas FP, large dining area, sliding doors out to concrete patio & fenced backyard! Flex Rm at front of home just off open foyer. Large mudroom in from the 2+ car garage includes laundry w/upper cabinets, newly built lockers & storage system, tile backsplash & granite top sink area. 4 bedrooms upstairs! Primary with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double vanity bathroom, & tile surround shower.