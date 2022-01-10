4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900

Showings start 1/6/22. Well maintained 4 bed/2 bath, bi-level home in the desirable Hill Farms neighborhood! Bright, open floor plan with wood floors & lots of windows. Great living space w/fireplace flows perfectly into the dinette & kitchen space. Kitchen features plenty of storage & Corian countertops. Fresh paint & recent upgrade to electrical & attic insulation. 4 generous bedrooms on the main level! Lower level family room, newly carpeted & 2nd fireplace! Lovely 3-season room, perfect for entertaining, leads outside to patio, fenced yard, & storage shed. Wooded yard, great for outdoor activities & cooling house in summer. 2 car garage has large, heated room, ideal for rec room or home office! Nice location, minutes to campus, downtown, parks & the west side of Madison!