4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom ranch, tucked away in the centrally located Eagle Crest Subdivision. This home boasts beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, 9 foot ceilings, and newly finished basement. The spacious open floor plan and well laid out kitchen are perfect for entertaining. You will love the sun room which takes you out to private fenced back yard and recently poured patio. The master suite is complete with a fireplace, walk-in closet, large tiled shower and even a soaking tub. With so many great features the home is a MUST SEE. Setup a showing today before this one is gone!

