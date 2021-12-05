4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,500

One of the finest homes built in the area and can easily convert back to 3/4 bedroom single family w/Lake Views by simply opening a door. In an ideal location close to bus route, downtown and everything Madison has to offer. Sweet view of Lake Monona from the front yard! Two bedrooms on the main floor. Upstairs "living room" can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom or keep it as a den/family room or office. Backyard offers convenient alley access. Lots of parking available off the alley. All of the major components have been updated on the exterior in about 2010 including roof, siding windows, insulation & new rubber membrane roofing. Lovely front porch, first floor screened deck & 2nd level deck. Additional potential income from parking spaces and basement storage rental.