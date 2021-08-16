 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

Charming Stone Cape Cod backing to Quarry Park in Sunset Village neighborhood, with classic features, original hardwood floors, glass door knobs, 6 panel doors. updated kitchen with eat-in dining, access to the lower level and the back side and front yard. Bright living room w/fireplace opens to large vaulted 4-season sunroom w/access to brick patio and private fenced yard/gardens. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a reading area. Lower level rec room area, 3/4 bath, laundry & cold storage. Updated mechanicals, windows, stainless appliances, storage and very nice large one car garage. Bus line, biking, University, shopping and many conveniences very close.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News