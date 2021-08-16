4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

Charming Stone Cape Cod backing to Quarry Park in Sunset Village neighborhood, with classic features, original hardwood floors, glass door knobs, 6 panel doors. updated kitchen with eat-in dining, access to the lower level and the back side and front yard. Bright living room w/fireplace opens to large vaulted 4-season sunroom w/access to brick patio and private fenced yard/gardens. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a reading area. Lower level rec room area, 3/4 bath, laundry & cold storage. Updated mechanicals, windows, stainless appliances, storage and very nice large one car garage. Bus line, biking, University, shopping and many conveniences very close.