 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000

WILLY ST. WATERFRONT! Access the Yahara River; paddle or canoe to Lake Mendota, Lake Monona. Fine older home, updated. Four bedrooms, two baths. Has been used as 2-unit. Remove door-off North stairs to convert. Oversized lot leads to Yahara River with dedicated area, access to the shoreline. (See MLS 1917944)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seiler, Eileen Marie
Obituaries

Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News