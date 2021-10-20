Beyond the gates to Richmond Hill & located on cul-de-sac stands this stately 4BR/3.5BA home w/over 4000SF. The true magic begins as you enter the sunny foyer. The flow lends itself to multiple entertainment opportunities- from the desirable flex rm, to the huge dining rm & over to the showstopping living rm. The magic continues as you head to the Chef’s kitchen ft massive island, bev fridge, prep sink, dbl wall ovens & granite counters. Heading upstairs, you’ll pass a generous loft space on your way to the primary BR boasting 2 WICs, jetted tub & dbl vanity. Need extra space to entertain or work? Head to the LL rec room w/wet bar, 4thbed or separate workshop. Fall nights call for relaxing on the patio w/outdoor kitchen or stargazing in the hot tub in the fenced yard
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,000
