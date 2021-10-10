Rare opportunity in Sunset Village for this lg 4br/2ba Cape Cod. This home is located within walking distance to Hilldale Mall, Sequoia library, neighborhood parks and is in close proximity to UW Hosp and downtown and all tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. This home has a lg corner lot w/no sidewalks to shovel! The home features 2400+ sf with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level including built in cabinets. The lg LR flows into the quiet DR area right off the kitchen with Subzero, Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel appliances and a butcher block topped island. There is 1br/1ba on the main level along with a mud room area off the kitchen and private back patio area with a built in fire pit. Upstairs features 3br/1b and a FR area. (4th br includes fam room area or could be modified)
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $514,900
