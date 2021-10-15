4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Classic Colonial charm & lot/location that will leave an impression. The graceful arc of the road makes the front yard feel expansive, while the positioning of the home creates added lateral space/privacy from neighbors & allows more light to stream through the generous windows. The 1/2-acre lot extends back from the 3-season porch & patio, connecting to Woodland Hills Park (>15 acres). Spacious & inviting common areas retain a sense of space/place for each room - perfect for formality or flexibility. Upstairs offers 4 generous bedrooms, including the main suite w/full bath & large WIC. Original owners have continuously & lovingly cared for this home for 30+ yrs; their infrastructural investments add even more value - furnace, water sft (’20); roof, tuck pointing (’17), etc. Welcome home!