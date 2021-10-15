Classic Colonial charm & lot/location that will leave an impression. The graceful arc of the road makes the front yard feel expansive, while the positioning of the home creates added lateral space/privacy from neighbors & allows more light to stream through the generous windows. The 1/2-acre lot extends back from the 3-season porch & patio, connecting to Woodland Hills Park (>15 acres). Spacious & inviting common areas retain a sense of space/place for each room - perfect for formality or flexibility. Upstairs offers 4 generous bedrooms, including the main suite w/full bath & large WIC. Original owners have continuously & lovingly cared for this home for 30+ yrs; their infrastructural investments add even more value - furnace, water sft (’20); roof, tuck pointing (’17), etc. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.
A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
- Updated
Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in late 2002, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, has closed.
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.