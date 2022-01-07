4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Showings start 1/7. Indian Hills close to Shorewood & Blackhawk Golf Course! Fantastic west location near University, hospitals, Hilldale, Lk Mendota, parks & bike trails. Built in 2003 as handicap assessable w elevator to exposed LL w walk out. Open floor plan w screen porch & deck off living & dining w 2 glass doors. Lots of big windows let in light & showcase views of private yard w raspberry patch & nice plantings. 3-sided fireplace separates living & dining. Kitchen has mid-century modern vibe. Garage has separate electric panel & wide & deep w big windows for workshop. Mud room w laundry off garage. Home has been well cared for. Offering $5000 closing cost credit toward flooring upgrade. Seller requests all offers to be submitted by 7 pm on 1/10.