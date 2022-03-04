4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

Stately Parkwood Hills Colonial situated on a 1/3 acre lot overlooking Owen Woods Nature Conservancy! Main level offers a spacious living room and formal dining room with bamboo flooring, cozy family room with wood-burning fireplace and patio doors leading out to the brick-paver patio and backyard with a shed. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 1/2 bath. Four bedrooms on the upper level. Main bedroom has an attached bath and ample closet space. Partially finished lower level with a newer egress window, room for future rec room and an office/den, waiting for your finishing touches! Full bath, excellent storage space and laundry. Attached, finished 2 car garage. Excellent yard space and a fantastic location close to schools! Updated furnace, a/c and water heater.