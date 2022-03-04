 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

Stately Parkwood Hills Colonial situated on a 1/3 acre lot overlooking Owen Woods Nature Conservancy! Main level offers a spacious living room and formal dining room with bamboo flooring, cozy family room with wood-burning fireplace and patio doors leading out to the brick-paver patio and backyard with a shed. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 1/2 bath. Four bedrooms on the upper level. Main bedroom has an attached bath and ample closet space. Partially finished lower level with a newer egress window, room for future rec room and an office/den, waiting for your finishing touches! Full bath, excellent storage space and laundry. Attached, finished 2 car garage. Excellent yard space and a fantastic location close to schools! Updated furnace, a/c and water heater.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News