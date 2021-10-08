4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

Sparkling hidden gem in the heart of Madison! This beautiful custom built 4BR, 2.5BA home with pristine oak flooring throughout & plaster walls that have been meticulously taken care of. Backyard is a mecca of peace full of mature trees & lush landscaping to soothe your soul. Decks, patio & garden house are perfect for entertaining or relaxing after facing the world all day. Spacious floor plan offers beautiful & cozy spaces with custom solid wood high line bookshelves, in-home offices & an exquisite kitchen with wood cabinetry, island & 2 sinks. Slate floor entry, wood beamed vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces. Location is key near the west side, University & beltline access. You must see to appreciate & once you experience this beautiful treasure you will feel & know this is your forever home