Secondary Offer Accepted. Entertainers rejoice! Open concept kitchen w/granite counters, newer stainless appliances, opens to dining overlooking stacked stone gas fireplace in family room. So many flexible features in this home. Two 1st floor flex rooms off foyer! Choice of 2 primary bedrooms - main or up! Upstairs has 3 lrg bedrms, plenty of closets & 2 baths. Retreat to lower level which boasts more flexibility! Currently a rec room, newly built bar w/ shiplap, bathroom & game space. Vacation to your private backyard w/6ft tall maintenance free privacy fence. Watch the game at your built-in bar w/ granite top, grill station under the gazebo. Enjoy fires on your paver patio w/ built in seating! Loads of storage in this home. 4 car tandem garage at 37 feet deep!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
