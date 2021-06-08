BUILT TO LAST, SPACIOUS ROOMS & EXTRA AMENITIES! This beautiful, hard-to-find 1.17-acre property exudes high quality, meticulous care & is the perfect location for those wanting to be in city, yet have add'l acreage. ML features multiple rooms for entertaining, primary BR ensuite, dual purposed, galley-style (laundry) room between kitchen & deck, leading out to spacious backyard & pool area. LL offers add'l 'apartment' living w/ 2nd kitchen, full bath, & egress window in BR; plus, LL bonus room w/ brick-surrounded wood fp that can be used as an office, den or whatever you'd enjoy! Add'l 4-car detached w/ heated shop w/ private driveway. Lot can be split into 2 add'l buildable lots if desired. Enjoy low township taxes. See docs for add'l info. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
