4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

This view! Nature lovers' paradise! This nicely updated Cape Cod sits on a lovely, quiet cul-de-sac alongside architecturally significant mid-century homes with 120 acres of wooded natural area as the peaceful backyard. Updated interior boasts hardwood floors, new windows throughout, and a spacious kitchen with maple cabinets with solid surface counters. The wide galley kitchen connects the sunny south-facing living room and cozy second living/dining room with gas fireplace and an extraordinary view. Addl features include: large back deck for upcoming peaceful summer evenings, basement rec room with wood-burning fireplace and walk-out to backyard, and bonus office on main level with view of the woods. Plenty of storage. A peaceful natural refuge 10 minutes from downtown!

