4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

Est completion Dec/Jan. Spacious & brand new 4 bdrm home on one of the larger Terravessa lots (OREGON SCHOOLS) w/ Primary Suite on 1st floor! This barn style home features tons of natural light, open concept & flow from dining area to the kitchen w/ island & then to the fmly rm w/ gas f/p & walkout to screened-in porch. Primary features a tiled walk-in shower, dbl sinks & large walk-in closet. 2nd fl has 3 good-sized bdrms & a large loft (sitting area, study or computer area) & 2nd fl bath also has dbl sinks (& plenty of space at over 20ft long!). Hang out on the 26x8 porch & watch the neighborhood activity or enjoy the privacy of the screened-in porch in back. Over-sized garage incl. ample storage for those extras...bikes, tools, lawn equipment, garbage/recycling, etc.