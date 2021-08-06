4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

This is the home with all the charm and character you expect in a classic tudor but all the updates you desire. Kitchen features Bosch appliances and granite counters and is open to dining room and tv room, 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs plus a potential main level primary bed w/ full brand new full bath, vaulted ceilings, 200 amp service, solar panels (Helios w/Enphase inverters), NEMA 230V 40A to support a level 2 garage charger, tankless water heater, HE furnace and A/C, added insulation, some new windows, many walls replastered, and so much more. See list of updates. Please have offers in by 2:00 on Wednesday Aug 11th.